The Chicago Sky (5-7) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Sky vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.7)

Chicago (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Sky vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Chicago has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Sky Performance Insights

So far this season, the Sky are averaging 79.3 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 81.5 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

Chicago ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing only 33.8 rebounds per game. It ranks eighth in the league by pulling down 35 boards per contest.

The Sky are averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sky are sinking 7.6 threes per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they have a 36.1% three-point percentage (third-best).

The Sky rank second-best in the WNBA by giving up 6.3 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank sixth in the league at 31.9%.

Of the shots attempted by Chicago in 2023, 69.8% of them have been two-pointers (74.9% of the team's made baskets) and 30.2% have been from beyond three-point land (25.1%).

