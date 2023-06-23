Arthur Rinderknech 2023 Mallorca Championships Odds
Arthur Rinderknech will meet Christopher Eubanks next in the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals. Rinderknech's odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1200.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Mallorca Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Rinderknech at the 2023 Mallorca Championships
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Rinderknech's Next Match
After beating Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2, Rinderknech will play Eubanks in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 7:20 AM ET.
Want to bet on Rinderknech? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Rinderknech Stats
- Rinderknech beat No. 73-ranked Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the .
- Rinderknech is 22-21 over the past year, with no tournament victories.
- Rinderknech is 4-4 on grass over the past 12 months.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 43 matches and 24.8 games per match.
- Rinderknech, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 26.4 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has won 80.3% of his games on serve, and 17.0% on return.
- Rinderknech has been victorious in 87.8% of his service games on grass over the past year and 17.6% of his return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.