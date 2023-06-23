Friday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) against the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 23.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (5-4, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (4-2, 3.28 ERA).

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a mark of 7-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (298 total, four per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule