The Cleveland Guardians will send a hot-hitting Jose Ramirez to the plate against the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 83 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 298 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages just 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.284 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Wade Miley (4-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Miley has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga

