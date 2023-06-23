Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) in the series opener at Progressive Field on Friday, June 23. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +115. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-4, 3.51 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (4-2, 3.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 21 out of the 37 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 12-13 (48%).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Brewers have won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.