You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Progressive Field.

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.360/.431 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashing .241/.333/.424 on the season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Bieber has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.51), 33rd in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals May. 26 6.2 5 2 2 2 4

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 81 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.354/.509 so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 78 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.342/.358 so far this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1

