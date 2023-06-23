Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Guardians on June 23, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Progressive Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.360/.431 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI (49 total hits).
- He's slashing .241/.333/.424 on the season.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Bieber has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.51), 33rd in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 17
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 26
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Wade Miley's player props with BetMGM.
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 81 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .290/.354/.509 so far this year.
- Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 18
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 78 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .264/.342/.358 so far this season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 18
|1-for-6
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 17
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.