The Cleveland Guardians (36-38) will attempt to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (5-4) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (4-2).

Brewers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-4, 3.51 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (4-2, 3.28 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.

The 36-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings over nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.

Miley has registered four quality starts this year.

Miley has put up eight starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-4) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.51 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 15 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 15 starts this season.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

