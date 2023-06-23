Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Brian Anderson (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (40 of 70), with at least two hits 11 times (15.7%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).
- In 37.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.244
|AVG
|.204
|.331
|OBP
|.323
|.435
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 7 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.51), 33rd in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).
