The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.148 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .240 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Tapia has had a hit in 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.3%).

In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 10 games this year (25.6%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 39 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 1 .083 AVG .000 .077 OBP .000 .333 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings