On Friday, Willy Adames (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .203 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Adames has gotten a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven in a run in 18 games this year (28.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 27 .221 AVG .181 .295 OBP .273 .389 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 14 40/14 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

