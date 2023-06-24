Alison Lee is in 86th place, at +4, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Alison Lee Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Lee has shot below par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Lee has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Lee has finished in the top 10 once in her past five events.

Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Lee has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -5 266 0 19 1 4 $528,066

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In her past two appearances at this event, Lee has had an average finishing position of 58th.

Lee has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Lee last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 86th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 394 yards longer than the 6,621-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

The average course Lee has played in the past year has been 41 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was relatively mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging par to finish in the 41st percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 71st percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 32 holes.

Lee was better than 74% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.63.

Lee fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lee had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.1).

Lee's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that most recent competition, Lee's performance on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Lee ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with 10 on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lee recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Lee Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

