The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Anna Nordqvist is currently in 61st place with a score of +3.

Looking to wager on Anna Nordqvist at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Anna Nordqvist Insights

Nordqvist has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Nordqvist has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Nordqvist has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in her past five events.

In her past five events, Nordqvist has posted a score better than average in all five of them.

Nordqvist will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 30 -5 257 0 17 1 2 $675,181

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Nordqvist has one top-20 finish in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 39th.

In her most recent two attempts at this event, she's made the cut every time.

Nordqvist last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 61st.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Courses that Nordqvist has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,557 yards, 64 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Nordqvist's Last Time Out

Nordqvist was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging par to finish in the 41st percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 63rd percentile.

Nordqvist was better than 74% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Nordqvist carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Nordqvist carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Nordqvist's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the field average of 3.0.

In that most recent tournament, Nordqvist had a bogey or worse on eight of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Nordqvist ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with 11 on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Nordqvist recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Nordqvist Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Nordqvist's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

