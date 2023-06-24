Saturday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) against the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (3-2) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-6).

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (305 total runs).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule