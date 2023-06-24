Brewers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) against the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (3-2) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-6).
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
- The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (305 total runs).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|W 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Tylor Megill
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Max Scherzer
