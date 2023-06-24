Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) against the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at London Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (7-2) versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-1).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 8-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 21 (58.3%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 11-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 338 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (346 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 17 Orioles W 3-2 Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson June 18 Orioles L 6-3 Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer June 19 @ Pirates W 8-0 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido June 20 @ Pirates W 4-0 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo June 21 @ Pirates W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill June 24 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright June 25 @ Cardinals - Marcus Stroman vs Jack Flaherty June 27 Phillies - Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez June 28 Phillies - Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola June 29 Phillies - Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker June 30 Guardians - Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee

Cardinals Schedule