Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .156 in his past 10 games, 152 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .197.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.4%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Winker has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 44 games so far this year.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|17
|.135
|AVG
|.292
|.264
|OBP
|.375
|.203
|SLG
|.313
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|24/11
|K/BB
|16/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
