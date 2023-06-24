Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .156 in his past 10 games, 152 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .197.

Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.4%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Winker has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 44 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 17 .135 AVG .292 .264 OBP .375 .203 SLG .313 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 8 RBI 8 24/11 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings