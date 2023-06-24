On Saturday, Luis Urias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias is batting .136 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In five of 15 games this season, Urias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
.179 AVG .063
.343 OBP .211
.250 SLG .250
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
9/3 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.