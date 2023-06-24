Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Urias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .136 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In five of 15 games this season, Urias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this season.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.179
|AVG
|.063
|.343
|OBP
|.211
|.250
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
