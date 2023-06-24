On Saturday, Luis Urias (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .136 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

In five of 15 games this season, Urias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 .179 AVG .063 .343 OBP .211 .250 SLG .250 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings