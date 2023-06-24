The field at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature Sung-Jae Im. He and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,852-yard course from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Im at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished under par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Im has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 20 -8 277 0 22 4 10 $12.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Im has had an average finish of 40th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

Im made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Im will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,338 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Im's Last Time Out

Im finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.4 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Im shot better than only 12% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Im failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Im had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Im's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average (4.1).

In that last competition, Im's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Im finished the U.S. Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Im recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Im Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

