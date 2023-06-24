On Saturday, William Contreras (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (51) this season while batting .246 with 21 extra-base hits.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (27.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.8% of his games this season (26 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .255 AVG .238 .356 OBP .322 .461 SLG .400 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 11 18/15 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings