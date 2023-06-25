Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians meet William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Brewers have -110 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee is 16-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 76 games with a total this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 17-19 17-17 22-20 29-23 10-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.