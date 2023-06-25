Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Aaron Civale, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .373 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 307 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.278 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (5-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Freddy Peralta Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Osvaldo Bido

