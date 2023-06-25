On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 40 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 70 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .196 AVG .233 .260 OBP .311 .384 SLG .425 9 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 25/10 K/BB 37/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings