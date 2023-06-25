William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.1%.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.255
|AVG
|.239
|.356
|OBP
|.320
|.461
|SLG
|.394
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|18/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
