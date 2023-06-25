On Sunday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.1%.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 29
.255 AVG .239
.356 OBP .320
.461 SLG .394
12 XBH 9
4 HR 4
13 RBI 12
18/15 K/BB 30/12
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
