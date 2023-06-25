Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .213 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has driven home a run in 19 games this season (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 26 of 66 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.221
|AVG
|.204
|.295
|OBP
|.292
|.389
|SLG
|.398
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Civale (2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
