Player props can be found for Pete Alonso and Christian Yelich, among others, when the New York Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 74 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .270/.363/.431 on the season.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He's slashed .246/.338/.427 on the year.

Contreras takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (2-4) for his 10th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 20 7.0 8 4 4 5 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 6.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Braves Jun. 8 3.0 7 5 4 3 4 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 6.0 5 1 1 8 3 at Rockies May. 27 5.0 9 6 6 2 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 58 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .226/.318/.537 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 64 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .221/.306/.443 so far this season.

Lindor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-1 2 0 1 2 1 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

