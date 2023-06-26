The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .219.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (15.1%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.6%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (28.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year (26 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .244 AVG .192 .331 OBP .308 .435 SLG .308 13 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 38/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings