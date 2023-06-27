Brewers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's contest between the New York Mets (35-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 27.
The probable pitchers are David Peterson for the Mets and Julio Teheran (2-2) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mets 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Brewers Player Props
|Mets vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging four runs per game (314 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|W 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs David Peterson
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Johan Oviedo
|July 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.