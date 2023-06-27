The New York Mets (35-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37) will clash on Tuesday, June 27 at Citi Field, with David Peterson getting the ball for the Mets and Julio Teheran taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+125). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers and Mets matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (+125), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Brewers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will William Contreras hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 25 (51%) of those contests.

The Mets have a record of 13-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (44.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Brewers have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Luis Urías 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +130 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.