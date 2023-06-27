Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (batting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .206.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 36 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (16.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (19 of 68), with more than one RBI seven times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (10.3%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.221
|AVG
|.189
|.295
|OBP
|.279
|.389
|SLG
|.369
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|37/15
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
