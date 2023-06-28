Brewers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest between the New York Mets (36-43) and Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 28.
The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA).
Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Brewers Player Props
|Mets vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mets vs Brewers
|Mets vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 8-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (316 total runs).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|W 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Julio Teheran vs David Peterson
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Johan Oviedo
|July 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Rich Hill
|July 3
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.