How to Watch the Brewers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will look to beat Wade Miley, the Milwaukee Brewers' starter, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 86 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .370 this season.
- The Brewers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
- Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 316 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Brewers rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Miley (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|David Peterson
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
