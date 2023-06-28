Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .148 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In seven of 19 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.115
|.343
|OBP
|.258
|.250
|SLG
|.231
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 107 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
