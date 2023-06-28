On Wednesday, Owen Miller (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .283 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 41 of 61 games this year (67.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (23.0%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.6%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has had an RBI in 17 games this season (27.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.6%).

In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .260 AVG .305 .327 OBP .321 .400 SLG .410 8 XBH 9 3 HR 1 11 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 20/3 4 SB 5

