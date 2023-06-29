The New York Mets (36-44) play the Milwaukee Brewers (42-38) on Thursday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (7-2) for the Mets and Adrian Houser (2-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (7-2, 3.95 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (2-2, 4.02 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (2-2) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.

Houser has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Houser heads into the matchup with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (7-2) will take the mound for the Mets, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The 38-year-old has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Scherzer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 321 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 592 hits, 29th in baseball, with 86 home runs (19th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-23 with a double, three home runs and five RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

