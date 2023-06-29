Willy Adames -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .201 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 36 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (15.7%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.1% of his games this year, Adames has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (38.6%), including seven multi-run games (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .221 AVG .180 .295 OBP .282 .389 SLG .352 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 39/18 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings