Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .221.

In 44 of 76 games this year (57.9%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .244 AVG .198 .331 OBP .303 .435 SLG .313 13 XBH 8 6 HR 3 23 RBI 14 45/15 K/BB 44/19 0 SB 0

