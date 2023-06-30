Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .221.
- In 44 of 76 games this year (57.9%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.244
|AVG
|.198
|.331
|OBP
|.303
|.435
|SLG
|.313
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|14
|45/15
|K/BB
|44/19
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
