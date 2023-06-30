Friday, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Osvaldo Bido, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 25, when he went 0-for-0 against the Guardians.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.
  • Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), with at least two hits four times (9.5%).
  • In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • In 10 games this year (23.8%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (23.8%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.256 AVG .273
.347 OBP .319
.372 SLG .364
4 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
11/6 K/BB 8/3
3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
  • Bido (0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.45 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
