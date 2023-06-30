Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .216 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this year (43 of 75), with more than one hit 10 times (13.3%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 22 games this season (29.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (26.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.196
|AVG
|.233
|.260
|OBP
|.318
|.384
|SLG
|.414
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/10
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Pirates allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
