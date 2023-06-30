On Friday, June 30, 2023, the Chicago Sky (6-9) play the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sky have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sparks have covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Los Angeles is 4-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In the Sky's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

In the Sparks' 15 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

