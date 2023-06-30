Sky vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, June 30, 2023, the Chicago Sky (6-9) play the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.
Sky vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-2.5)
|155.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Sky (-2.5)
|155.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Sky (-2.5)
|155.5
|-159
|+115
|Tipico
|Sky (-2.5)
|154.5
|-145
|+115
Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sky have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sparks have covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this season.
- Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Los Angeles is 4-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sky's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- In the Sparks' 15 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
