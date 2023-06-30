On Friday, June 30, 2023, the Chicago Sky (6-9) play the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-2.5) 155.5 -140 +120
BetMGM Sky (-2.5) 155.5 -145 +120
PointsBet Sky (-2.5) 155.5 -159 +115
Tipico Sky (-2.5) 154.5 -145 +115

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sky have put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Sparks have covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Sky's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • In the Sparks' 15 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

