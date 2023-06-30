William Contreras -- batting .289 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mets.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of those games.

In 12.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 17 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .255 AVG .242 .356 OBP .324 .461 SLG .379 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 18/15 K/BB 34/13 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings