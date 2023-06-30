Willy Adames -- batting .184 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .198.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (36 of 71), with multiple hits 12 times (16.9%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 of 71 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .221 AVG .174 .295 OBP .279 .389 SLG .341 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 41/18 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings