How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
William Contreras and Carlos Santana will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball with 87 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.370).
- The Brewers have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.226).
- Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (331 total, four per game).
- The Brewers are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Brewers' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (5-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Burnes is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the season in this game.
- Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|David Peterson
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-7
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
|7/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Marcus Stroman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.