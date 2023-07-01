Odds to Win 2023 CUSA Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
To clinch CUSA this season, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+125) and the Liberty Flames (+240) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds.
Odds to Win the CUSA
|Team
|Odds to Win CUSA
|Western Kentucky
|+125
|Liberty
|+240
|Middle Tennessee
|+550
|Louisiana Tech
|+900
|UTEP
|+1000
|New Mexico State
|+2000
|Florida International
|+8000
CUSA Upcoming Games
- UTEP Miners at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on CBS Sports Network
- Florida International Panthers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on CBS Sports Network
- North Carolina A&T Aggies at UAB Blazers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU
- Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on FOX
- South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network
- California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU
- South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Monmouth Hawks at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Maine Black Bears at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
- Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network
- Incarnate Word Cardinals at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
