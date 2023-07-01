Haiti Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Haiti has the worst odds to top Group D at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +10000. Its first game is on July 22 against England.
Haiti: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+15000
|19
|4
|Odds to Win Group D
|+10000
|27
|4
Haiti: Last World Cup Performance
Haiti did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
Haiti: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|England
|July 22
|5:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|China
|July 28
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Denmark
|August 1
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Haiti Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Jennyfer Limage
|25
|3
|-
|Chelsea Surpris
|26
|2
|-
|Kethna Louis
|26
|20
|-
|Tabita Joseph
|19
|4
|-
|Ruthny Mathurin
|22
|21
|-
|Claire Constant
|23
|14
|-
|Betina Petit-Frere
|19
|13
|-
|Estericove Joseph
|20
|18
|-
|Milan Pierre Jerome
|21
|16
|-
|Gabrielle Emilien
|27
|-
|-
|Nahomie Ambroise
|19
|12
|-
|Lara-Sophia Larco
|20
|23
|-
|Kerly Theus
|24
|1
|-
|Noa Ganthier
|20
|18
|-
|Melchie Dumornay
|19
|6
|-
|Deborah Bien-Aime
|19
|-
|-
|Amandine Pierre-Louis
|28
|-
|-
|Shwendesky Joseph
|25
|-
|-
|Roseline Eloissaint
|24
|11
|-
|Nerilia Mondesir
|24
|10
|-
|Sherly Jeudy
|24
|9
|-
|Danielle Etienne
|22
|8
|-
|Batcheba Louis
|26
|7
|-
|Maudeline Moryl
|20
|5
|-
|Meghane St-Cyr
|20
|8
|-
|Darlina Joseph
|19
|15
|-
|Dayana Pierre-Louis
|19
|19
|-
|Roselord Borgella
|30
|22
|-
