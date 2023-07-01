Jaire Alexander 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds and Prop Bets
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
With +15000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jaire Alexander a long shot for the award (45th-best odds in NFL).
Jaire Alexander 2023 NFL Futures Odds
|Odds
|Odds Rank
|Payout
|Def. POY
|+15000
|45th
|Bet $100 to win $15,000
Jaire Alexander Insights
- With 4.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and five interceptions in 16 games, Alexander was an important player on defense.
- The Packers put up 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in the NFL), and they ranked sixth defensively with 197 passing yards allowed per game.
- Green Bay averaged 124.3 rushing yards per game offensively last season (15th in NFL), and it surrendered 139.5 rushing yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
All Packers Player Award Futures
|MVP
|OPOY
|DPOY
|Jordan Love
|+5000 (17th in NFL)
|Rashan Gary
|+5000 (18th in NFL)
|Aaron Jones
|+8000 (37th in NFL)
|Christian Watson
|+10000 (43rd in NFL)
|Jaire Alexander
|+15000 (45th in NFL)
|Romeo Doubs
|+20000 (75th in NFL)
|A.J. Dillon
|+25000 (112th in NFL)
