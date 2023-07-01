James Robinson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 12 of the 2023 season, James Robinson and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. If you're trying to find Robinson's stats, here's everything you need to know.
James Robinson Injury Status
Robinson is currently listed as active.
James Robinson 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|110 CAR, 425 YDS (3.9 YPC), 3 TD
|14 TAR, 11 REC, 51 YDS, 2 TD
James Robinson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|11
|66
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Week 2
|Colts
|23
|64
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|17
|100
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|10
|27
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|12
|54
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|13
|48
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
