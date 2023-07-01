Josiah Deguara: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Josiah Deguara and the Green Bay Packers opening the year with a contest versus the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Josiah Deguara Injury Status
Deguara is currently not listed as injured.
Josiah Deguara 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|15 TAR, 13 REC, 114 YDS, 0 TD
Josiah Deguara Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|11.40
|415
|80
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|21.90
|380
|59
|2023 ADP
|-
|868
|133
Other Packers Players
Josiah Deguara 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|5
|5
|41
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|1
|1
|4
|0
