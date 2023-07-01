Karl Brooks and the Green Bay Packers will match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. All of Brooks' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Karl Brooks Injury Status

Brooks is currently not on the injured list.

Is Brooks your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Karl Brooks 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Brooks and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karl Brooks 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bears 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.