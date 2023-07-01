Keisean Nixon: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Keisean Nixon when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Keisean Nixon Injury Status
Nixon is currently not listed as injured.
Keisean Nixon 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|17 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Keisean Nixon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 15
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
