Kenny Clark: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers opening the year with a tilt versus the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Kenny Clark Injury Status
Clark is currently not listed as injured.
Kenny Clark 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|53 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Kenny Clark 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2.0
|2.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|1.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
