At +1400, Lukas Van Ness holds the fifth-best odds in the NFL to win the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Lukas Van Ness 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +1400 5th Bet $100 to win $1,400

Lukas Van Ness Insights

The Packers compiled 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in the NFL), and they ranked sixth on defense with 197 passing yards allowed per game.

Green Bay compiled 124.3 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 26th, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per contest.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

